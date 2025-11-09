Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sabonis (ribs) is questionable to play Sunday against the Timberwolves.
Sabonis has missed the past two games after taking a Nikola Jokic elbow to the ribs Monday, which has resulted in Drew Eubanks, Precious Achiuwa and Maxime Raynaud splitting the five-man minutes. It'll be more of the same if Sabonis can't give it a go Sunday, with Eubanks likely drawing another start.
More News
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Ruled out Friday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Officially questionable for Friday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Leads Kings with 24 points•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Finds offensive rhythm•