Sabonis racked up 21 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 130-109 loss to the Thunder.

Sabonis has remained consistent despite the Kings' ongoing four-game losing streak, posting a double-double in the three games he's been available for during that negative run. Sabonis has posted a double-double in every one of his appearances except the season opener. The star big man is averaging 18.6 points, 13.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game since the start of November.