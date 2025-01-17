Sabonis racked up 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 38 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 132-127 victory over the Rockets.
By now, seeing Sabonis record a double-double isn't much of a surprise, and the star big man also ended quite close to recording a triple-double. This was his 17th appearance with a double-double and at least seven dimes, emphasizing just how influential he can be on both ends of the court for the Kings.
