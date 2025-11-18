default-cbs-image
Sabonis (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

The superstar big man is grabbing a seat for the first leg of Sacramento's back-to-back set. Sabonis will be trying to suit up for Thursday's clash against the Grizzlies. Drew Eubanks and Precious Achiuwa are in position to share the center minutes Wednesday.

