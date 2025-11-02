Eubanks closed with 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 FT), one rebound and one assist across 11 minutes in Saturday's 135-133 win over Milwaukee.

Eubanks was highly efficient Saturday, missing just one shot from the field while scoring in double figures for the first time this season. Entering the matchup averaging only 1.8 points through Sacramento's first five games -- and held scoreless in three of them -- the 28-year-old made the most of his opportunity. Though he's averaged just 12.8 minutes across six contests, continued solid outings like this could earn Eubanks a larger role in the post led by Domantas Sabonis but otherwise light on proven contributors behind rookies Dylan Cardwell and Maxime Raynaud.