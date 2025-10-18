Kings' Drew Eubanks: Starting vs. Lakers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eubanks is starting Friday's preseason game against the Lakers, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
The Kings are tweaking their lineup for their preseason finale and will have Drew Eubanks starting at center over Dario Saric. Eubanks is vying for a bench role as a potential depth piece in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Kings' Drew Eubanks: Waived by LAC, moving to Sacramento•
-
Clippers' Drew Eubanks: Sees action in Game 7 loss•
-
Clippers' Drew Eubanks: Sees action in garbage time•
-
Clippers' Drew Eubanks: Suiting up Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Drew Eubanks: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Drew Eubanks: Iffy for Tuesday•