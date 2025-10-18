default-cbs-image
Eubanks is starting Friday's preseason game against the Lakers, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

The Kings are tweaking their lineup for their preseason finale and will have Drew Eubanks starting at center over Dario Saric. Eubanks is vying for a bench role as a potential depth piece in the frontcourt.

