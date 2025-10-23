Eubanks finished Wednesday's 120-116 loss to Phoenix with four points (1-4 FG, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, four blocks and two steals in 22 minutes.

Eubanks started this game at center with Domantas Sabonis (hamstring) on the shelf. Sabonis is scheduled to be re-evaluated after Friday's game against the Jazz, so Eubanks is likely to have at least one more game of streaming appeal as a source of rebounds and blocks. He's unlikely to have much value once Sabonis returns, to be clear.