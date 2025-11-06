Eubanks posted 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 121-116 victory over the Warriors.

Eubanks moved into the starting lineup after Domantas Sabonis was ruled out with a rib injury. He has now scored double digits in three straight games, with this performance the most encouraging. While he does provide Sacramento with an adequate replacement, the injury to Sabonis doesn't sound as though it is going to cost him a significant amount of time.