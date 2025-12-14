Eubanks sustained a left thumb avulsion fracture in Thursday's loss to Denver and will be re-evaluated in three weeks, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Eubanks logged just four minutes before exiting Thursday's contest and will miss an extended period due to the thumb injury. With the big man sidelined, Precious Achiuwa and Maxime Raynaud are candidates for increased playing time, especially until Domantas Sabonis (knee) is cleared to return.