Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Kings' Drew Eubanks: Won't go Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Eubanks (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Minnesota.
Eubanks sustained a left thumb avulsion fracture in Thursday's loss to the Denver and won't play Sunday. With the big man sidelined, Precious Achiuwa could see an uptick in minutes behind Maxime Raynaud.