Petrusev contributed three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT) over six minutes during Monday's 129-93 loss to New Orleans.

Petrusev cracked the Kings' rotation for the first time during Monday's blowout due to numerous injuries. Keon Ellis (ankle) and Sasha Vezenkov (thumb) were ruled out prior to tipoff, while Keegan Murray (back) and Chris Duarte (hand) left the contest early. Even if the Kings are shorthanded moving forward, Petrusev likely won't command enough minutes to make a fantasy impact.