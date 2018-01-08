Kings' George Hill: Out again Monday
Hill (personal) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Spurs, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Hill remains away from the team and with his wife, who is expecting a child soon. In his absence, look for De'Aaron Fox to get another start at point guard and for both Bogdan Bogdanovic and Garrett Temple to see extended backcourt minutes off the bench. It's unclear exactly when Hill will re-join the team.
