Barnes logged 27 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-11 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 137-129 victory over the Pistons.

Barnes was incredibly efficient shooting Sunday as he scored more than 20 points for the first time all year. After making just 36.8 percent of his shots in the season's first nine games, he's sunk 61.2 percent of his tries in the last six contests and is averaging 16.8 points in that span. For the year, he's averaging 11.6 points per game, his lowest production since 2014-15.