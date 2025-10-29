Ellis (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Bulls, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Ellis is dealing with a shoulder issue, but that won't stop him from playing in the second game of a back-to-back set. The Alabama product is averaging 7.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per game, shooting 47.8 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc over the course of the first four games of the 2025-26 campaign.