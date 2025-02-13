Ellis racked up 27 points (10-14 FG, 7-11 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 win over the Pelicans.

Ellis continues his strong play of late, this time on the offensive end. He ended by scoring at least 20 points for just the second time all season, adding his usual dose of defensive stats. He has now played at least 29 minutes in three straight games, with the coaching staff finding ways to get him on the court a bit more. With that said, his strengths lie on the defensive end of the court, meaning an offensive showing like this shouldn't be something to expect on a nightly basis.