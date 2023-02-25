Monk ended with 45 points (15-24 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 9-10 FT), two rebounds and six assists across 41 minutes during Friday's 176-175 double-overtime win over the Clippers.

With 45 points in the double overtime thriller, Monk surpassed his previous career high of 41 points which he set back in April of 2022. Monk has been outstanding for the Kings and fantasy managers lately, posting top-80 value in 9-category leagues over his last 10 games with 18.7 points, 3.8 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 2.0 three-pointers.