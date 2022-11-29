Monk recorded 30 points (12-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, eight assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 122-117 loss to the Suns.

Monk put up a point per minute for his best scoring effort of the season, eclipsing his 27-point performance just five days earlier. The sharpshooter also tied a season high with eight assists in his best game of the campaign. Monk's scoring has been somewhat inconsistent this season, but he's nonetheless on pace for career-best marks of 14.3 points and 4.3 dimes per contest.