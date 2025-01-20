Monk produced 23 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, four assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 123-100 win over the Wizards.

Monk filled the stat sheet admirably and posted a solid stat line across the board, ending as one of three players who reached the 20-point plateau in an easy win for the Kings. Monk has been excellent as a starter and is putting up solid numbers as a reliable scoring weapon, hitting the 20-point mark in all but one of his previous eight outings, averaging 23.6 points per game in that span.