Monk finished with 26 points (11-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes during Thursday's 130-112 victory over the Spurs.

Monk nearly matched De'Aaron Fox (28 points) for team high-scoring honors despite coming off the bench and playing four fewer minutes. Monk got to his season-high point total on the strength of an efficient shooting performance that included a 4-for-9 mark from three-point range. He's been somewhat inconsistent this season but has now scored double-digit points in seven of his past eight contests.