Monk (mouth) is available for Sunday's matchup against the Pistons, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Monk missed Saturday's practice and was initially listed as questionable following a dental procedure, but the sharpshooter won't miss any game action. Last time out, Monk came off the bench and scored a season-high 26 points (11-19 FG) in 28 minutes, marking his second game with at least 20 points this season.