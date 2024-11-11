Monk has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Suns with a right ankle injury, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports. He'll finish the game with four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in seven minutes.

Monk limped off the court to the locker room early in the second quarter after tweaking his right ankle. Given the Kings' quick announcement that he won't return, Monk seems likely to miss the second leg of a back-to-back set Monday versus the Spurs. Keon Ellis and Doug McDermott could see increased minutes off the bench in Monk's absence.