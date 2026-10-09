Raynaud totaled 13 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 24 minutes during Thursday's 114-110 preseason loss to the Lakers.

Raynaud turned in a strong final line, leading the Kings on the boards on the way to a double-double while also showcasing his ability to protect the rim. He entered the starting lineup Thursday after Domantas Sabonis (undisclosed) was ruled out, and the former took advantage of the opportunity. Raynaud is putting together a solid preseason, totaling 25 points and 18 rebounds across two appearances.