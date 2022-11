Holmes will miss Thursday's game against the Spurs due to a non-Covid illness, Deuce Mason of NBC Sports California reports.

Holmes pops up on the injury report as out for Thursday's contest due to an illness. However, he holds a minor role for Sacramento as a backup center averaging 4.1 points in 12.0 minutes per game. Chimezie Metu is likely to receive most of Holmes' minutes Thursday and his next chance to play will come on Sunday against the Pistons.