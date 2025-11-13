Westbrook produced 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 133-100 loss to the Hawks.

Westbrook was a non-factor in the loss, delivering one of his worst performances of the season despite moving into the starting lineup. The Kings are struggling right now, having lost eight of the last 10 games. Although Westbrook has been able to put up viable fantasy production, his role is far from guaranteed, making him a hard player to trust moving forward.