Kings' Russell Westbrook: Full practice participant
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westbrook (foot) fully participated in Tuesday's practice, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.
Westbrook's activity bodes well for his chances of playing Wednesday against the Grizzlies. The veteran guard has missed three consecutive games due to a right foot contusion, and the Kings will offer an official status for Westbrook ahead of Wednesday's action.
