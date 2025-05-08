Payne contributed zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist over five minutes during Wednesday's 91-90 win over the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Payne barely touched the floor, playing fewer than 10 minutes for the sixth time in the past seven games. Tom Thibodeau is known for running a shallow rotation, something that has worked thus far during the playoffs. The two teams will meet again in New York on Saturday and given the recent success of the team, there is no reason to think Payne will play a meaningful role.