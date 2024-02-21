Watch Now:

DiVincenzo (hamstring) practiced Wednesday and is on track for Thursday's game in Philadelphia, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

DiVincenzo missed the final game before the All-Star break, but every update since has been optimistic. He's logged back-to-back practices and should play Thursday, barring a setback. However, DiVincenzo may still be listed on New York's next injury report as a precaution.

