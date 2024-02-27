Brunson ended Monday's 113-111 victory over the Pistons with 35 points (11-26 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 10-11 FT), one rebound, 12 assists and two steals across 40 minutes.

In totality, Brunson recorded 31 true shot attempts in an extremely high-usage affair for the star point guard. Monday marked his ninth game of the season with double-digit free-throw attempts, as opposed to just his fifth game with double-digit assists -- alluding to his score-first nature.