Brunson dropped 25 points (9-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, one rebound and one steal in 36 minutes of action during Saturday's 143-120 win over the Kings.

Brunson logged his ninth double-double of the season and his second since early December in the blowout victory. He's heated up some in January, now averaging 27.8 points and 6.7 assists while shooting 49.6 percent from the field on the month. Although Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges both had big scoring nights as well, it didn't do much to curb Brunson's shot appetite, which is encouraging for his fantasy managers.