Brunson supplied 61 points (25-47 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 43 minutes during Friday's 130-126 overtime loss to the Spurs.

In a game during which only three Knicks scored in double figures, Brunson did all he could to put the team on his back, recording the seventh game of 60-plus points in the NBA this season. He got to 61 points on a massive 47 shot attempts, the most field-goal tries an NBA player has taken in a contest since Kobe Bryant attempted 50 shots in his final NBA game in 2016. Brunson's masterful performance was the second-highest scoring game in Knicks history, topped by only Carmelo Anthony's 62-point effort against Charlotte in 2014. It was also Brunson's second game of at least 50 points this season -- he put up 50 against Phoenix in a win Dec. 15.