Brunson tallied 31 points (10-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five assists and three rebounds over 35 minutes during the Knicks' 105-95 win over the Celtics on Friday.

Brunson was inefficient from the field during Opening Night against the Cavaliers on Wednesday, but the All-Star point guard bounced back nicely with a game-high 31 points Friday while connecting on 50.0 percent of his field-goal attempts. Brunson will continue to operate as the focal point of the Knicks' offense and will look to improve on his numbers from the 2024-25 regular season, when he averaged 26.0 points and 7.3 assists over 35.4 minutes per game while connecting on 48.8 percent of his field-goal attempts.