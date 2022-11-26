Brunson provided 32 points (10-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 41 minutes during Friday's 132-129 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

Brunson reached the 30-point mark for the second year in a row, but unlike what happened Wednesday against the Thunder, his efforts were not enough to carry the team to victory here. In a season where RJ Barrett has been struggling with his shot and Julius Randle has been wildly inconsistent, Brunson has been New York's most consistent player on offense. He's averaging 22.8 points across 13 games this month.