Harper re-signed Monday with the Knicks on a two-way contract.

After going undrafted out of Auburn last season, Harper agreed to a two-way deal with the Suns and appeared in three games with the club before being waived in March. The Knicks scooped him up off waivers, but the team didn't get the chance to give him a proper late-season evaluation after the NBA suspended the campaign in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Harper will join Theo Pinson as the Knicks' second two-way player for 2020-21, but neither is expected to see any sort of significant action at the NBA level.