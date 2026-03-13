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Knicks' Jeremy Sochan: Questionable for Friday
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1 min read
Sochan (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Sochan was a late addition to the injury report. He's an emergency rotation player for New York, so his status won't have many implications in fantasy hoops.
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