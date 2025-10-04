Hart (back) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the 76ers, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Despite dealing with a back injury, which he suffered in the team's preseason opener Thursday, the veteran forward will suit up and come off the bench. Along with going down with the back issue in the first game against Philadelphia, the Villanova product was ejected from the game for throwing the ball away. He'll look for a bounce-back performance Saturday in Abu Dhabi.