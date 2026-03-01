Hart ended with 10 points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 114-89 victory over the Spurs.

Hart showed off his utility during Sunday's win, finishing with his 11th double-double of the season while co-leading the Knicks in assists with Jalen Brunson. Hart has averaged 10.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.3 threes over 29.0 minutes per game since Feb. 1.