Hart ended Monday's 113-111 win over the Pistons with 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 42 minutes.

Hart scored a game-winning, and-1 bucket off a crazy scramble for the ball, which featured a loose-ball foul on Donte DiVincenzo that was ultimately not called by the officiating crew. Regardless of the end-of-game conflict, Hart posted his second-highest shot total of the season en route to a versatile, booming performance. Incredibly, he has now logged at least 42 minutes of action in three consecutive games.