Hart ended Friday's 118-109 victory over the Bucks with 19 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 40 minutes.

Hart wasn't sharp with his shot and struggled to take advantage of his looks from beyond the arc, but the veteran forward stepped up and delivered an excellent all-around showing. Hart finished just three assists away from recording a triple-double, and the 15-rebound haul was his best output of the campaign in that category. He's recorded double-digit rebounds six times this season and already notched a triple-double, accomplishing that feat in a win over the Heat on Nov. 14.