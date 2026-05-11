Hart posted 17 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 144-114 win over the 76ers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Hart turned in a balanced performance, falling one rebound short of his second straight double-double. It continued what has been a mixed bag for Hart during the playoffs, having scored double digits on six occasions, while also managing to average 1.6 steals per contest. The Knicks will now face either the Cavaliers or the Pistons for the right to move on to the NBA Finals.