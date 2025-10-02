Hart appeared to tweak his back during Thursday's preseason game against the 76ers and went to the locker room. He was ejected following the play for throwing the basketball away, finishing with two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three boards and one assist in seven minutes.

Hart was on the floor in pain for quite some time before he was able to get up and hobble to the locker room. He picked up a technical foul and was ejected, so it's unclear if this injury would've prevented him from returning.