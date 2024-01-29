Hart will start Monday's game against the Hornets.

With Julius Randle (shoulder) and OG Anunoby (elbow) out, Hart and Precious Achiuwa will join Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Isaiah Hartenstein in the starting lineup. Across his prior six starts, Hart has averaged 10.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals-plus-blocks in 35.2 minutes per game. Given Randle is expected to miss a few weeks, Hart could solidify his spot in the starting lineup for an extended period with a solid performance versus Charlotte.