Hart (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Suns, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Hart will sit out Saturday's contest while nursing a sore right ankle, which is the same ankle that caused him to miss eight consecutive games from late December to early-to-mid-January. With Jalen Brunson (ankle) also out, the Knicks will likely rely on Miles McBride, Tyler Kolek, Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson to take on more sizable roles. Hart's next chance to play is Monday against the Mavericks.