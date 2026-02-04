Hart is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets due to a left ankle sprain.

Hart sprained his left ankle during Tuesday's win over the Wizards, and there's a real chance he may need to skip Wednesday's matchup with the Nuggets. With Wednesday's game being the second of a back-to-back set, the Knicks won't host a shootaround, so Hart will essentially be a game-time call. If he's unable to play, Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson could see a bump in minutes.