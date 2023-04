Hart has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for Game 2 versus the Cavaliers on Tuesday, Danny Cunningham of ESPN Cleveland reports.

While Hart initially looked to be heading toward a DNP, his upgrade seemingly has him trending in the right direction as the 7:30 p.m. ET opening tipoff approaches. If cleared, Hart should play a key bench role for the Knicks and will aim to follow up a double-double in Game 1 with another strong performance Tuesday.