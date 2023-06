Hart opted into his $12.9 million player option to return to the Knicks for 2023-24, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Hart averaged 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 1.2 steals in 32.3 minutes across 76 appearances for the Knicks in 2022-23. Hart also started in 52 games and it wouldn't be surprising for New York to look to extend him on a long-term deal.