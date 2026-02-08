Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Cleared to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns (eye) is good to go for Sunday's game against Boston, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Towns is set to return from a one-game absence, and that will likely push Mitchell Robinson back to the second unit. Over his last six games, Towns is averaging 15.5 points, 15.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 three-pointers.
