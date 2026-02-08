default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Towns (eye) is good to go for Sunday's game against Boston, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Towns is set to return from a one-game absence, and that will likely push Mitchell Robinson back to the second unit. Over his last six games, Towns is averaging 15.5 points, 15.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 three-pointers.

More News