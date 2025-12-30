Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Collects another double-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns posted 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 30 minutes during Monday's 130-125 win over the Pelicans.
Towns led the team in boards Monday, turning in his fourth consecutive double-double. The star big man has averaged a strong 22.5 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 31.6 minutes per contest across his last 12 games, shooting 52.6 percent from the field.
