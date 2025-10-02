Towns racked up 11 points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 17 minutes during Thursday's 99-84 win over the 76ers.

As expected, Towns and Brunson played limited minutes in the team's preseason opener in Abu Dhabi. However, Towns did make his presence felt, especially from the free-throw line, missing only one of his eight attempts. New York's two superstars will likely continue to play limited minutes throughout the preseason leading up to the season opener on Oct. 22 against the Cavaliers.