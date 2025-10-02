Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Decent all-around performance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns racked up 11 points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 17 minutes during Thursday's 99-84 win over the 76ers.
As expected, Towns and Brunson played limited minutes in the team's preseason opener in Abu Dhabi. However, Towns did make his presence felt, especially from the free-throw line, missing only one of his eight attempts. New York's two superstars will likely continue to play limited minutes throughout the preseason leading up to the season opener on Oct. 22 against the Cavaliers.
More News
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Corrects previous injury reports•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Closes with another double-double•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles despite injury•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Good to go Thursday•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable for Thursday•