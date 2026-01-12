Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns contributed 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Sunday's 123-114 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Towns briefly exited Sunday's contest late in the second quarter due to an apparent knee injury but returned after halftime and finished with a 20-point double-double in the Knicks' win. The veteran big man is on pace to average a double-double for the eighth time in his career, having logged 28 through 36 appearances this season.
