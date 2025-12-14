Towns finished with 29 points (9-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Saturday's 132-120 win over the Magic.

After shooting just 4-for-11 from the field in Tuesday's win over Toronto, Towns bounced back with an extremely efficient performance against Orlando. The star big man totaled 32 points in his previous two outings, though he dropped at least 29 points for the third time in five appearances during December on Saturday. He has averaged 25.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals across 32.4 minutes per tilt this month.